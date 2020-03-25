No need for panic buying; essential commodities, medicines will remain available: PM

Allaying apprehensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said people need not panic about availability of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day nationwide lockdown as the Centre and various state governments will work together to ensure this.
Amid reports of panic buying at various places following his announcement of the 21-day complete lockdown across the country, Modi requested people to refrain from "panic buying."
"My fellow citizens, there is absolutely no need to panic," Modi tweeted soon after his address to the nation in which he announced the lockdown.
He said by converging around shops, people are risking the spread of COVID-19, while asserting that Centre and state governments will ensure all essentials are available.
"Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.
"Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India," he said.
