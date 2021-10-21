No respite for common man as petrol, diesel prices hiked yet again

No respite as petrol, diesel prices hiked yet again

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2021, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 07:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Fuel prices continue to pinch the common man as petrol and diesel rates were hiked yet again on Thursday by 35 paise per litre each.

Petrol prices in Delhi reached Rs 106.54 per litre and Rs 112.44 per litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, petrol prices soared to Rs 112.44 per litre and were at Rs 103.61 per litre in Chennai.

In Mumbai, diesel now costs Rs 103.26 per litre, while in Delhi it is Rs 95.27 per litre.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in over a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa and Ladakh.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rate revision on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel. Since then, diesel rate has gone up by Rs 6.85 per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 5.35. Prior to that, petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

