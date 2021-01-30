10 killed, dozen injured in Uttar Pradesh bus-truck collision on Moradabad-Agra Highway

10 killed, dozen injured in UP bus-truck collision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured

At least 10 people were killed and around a dozen received injuries when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Saturday morning owing to poor visibility due to dense fog, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Top police and administration officials including Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary have reached the spot.

The accident took place at around 8 am near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area here, Singh said.

Rescue operation is underway and the injured have been admitted to, a nearby government hospital, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

