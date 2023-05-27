10 killed in separate accidents in Uttarakhand

Ten people were killed in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand's Tehri and Udham Singh Nagar districts, police said on Friday.

The deceased included nine members of two families, they said.

In the first incident, five members of a family were killed when a car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Balganga in Tehri district on Friday, the police said.

All five family members, who were returning from Rajgaon, Mamgai, died on the spot, they said.

The deceased were identified as Gabar Singh (63), his wife Babli Devi (59), Tulsi Devi (65), Sona Devi (55) and Urmila Devi (50), they said.

In the second incident, five people were killed after a car fell into the Sharda river in Udham Singh Nagar's Khatima late on Thursday evening, police said.

The bodies were fished out of the river by divers, they said.

The deceased were identified as Draupadi (34), her daughter Jyoti, her niece Dipika (7) and her nephew Sonu (5), and car driver Mohan Singh Dhami, they said.