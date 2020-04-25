103 new coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, count 1,945, seven deaths

With 103 more people testing positive till Saturday afternoon, 56 of them in Indore, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,945, health officials said.

Seven deaths were also reported since Friday evening, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 99.

Four deaths were reported in Ujjain, two in Indore and one in Hoshangabad, officials said.

Indore, the worst affected district, alone now accounts for 57 deaths.

Since Friday night, Indore recorded 56 new infection cases, followed by Bhopal at 28, Jabalpur at 12, Hoshangabad at four and one each in Ujjain and Khandwa.

Indore has the highest tally of COVID-19 cases at 1,085 followed by Bhopal (388) and Ujjain (103).

The number of coronavirus cases in Jabalpur has now climbed to 43. Hoshangabad has 30 cases, Khandwa 36 and Chhindwara five.

Number of cases in other districts is: Barwani 24, Raisen 26, Morena and Vidisha 13 each, Ratlam 12, Mandsaur eight, Shajapur six, Sagar five, four each in Gwalior and Sheopur, three in Alirajpur, two each in Shivpuri and Tikamgarh and one each in Betul and Dindori. No fresh cases were found in these districts on Saturday.

Two patients hail from other states.

Apart from Indore where the death toll has reached 57, 15 patients have died in Ujjain, nine in Bhopal, six each in Dewas and Khargone and one each in Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Dhar and Hoshangabad.

So far, 281 patients have recovered and returned home. 499 containment areas have been set up in affected cities.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh, thus, are as follows: Positive cases 1,945, deaths 99, discharged 281, active patients 1,565, number of people tested so far 36,887.