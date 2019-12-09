1,061 held for consuming liquor at public places

As many as 1,061 people were arrested for consuming liquor at public places in the district since December 5, police said here on Sunday.

The arrests were made under the "Operation Suraksha", launched to ensure women safety, they said.

SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said the spots where people used to consume liquor were identified and the action was initiated so that women felt safe.

As many as 890 people in the city and 171 in rural areas were arrested Under Section 34 of the Police Act, the SSP said, adding that the Gooda Act would be slapped for second offence.