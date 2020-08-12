14 women prisoners found coronavirus positive in MP

PTI
PTI, Shahdol,
  • Aug 12 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 16:30 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 Days after they were shifted to Shahdol jail from a prison in Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh, 14 women inmates have been found to be coronavirus positive, a senior official said on Wednesday.

They were shifted to Shahdol Medical College on Tuesday evening, said Shahdol district jail superintendent GK Neti.

The women inmates, including 13 undertrials and a convict, were shifted from Baidhan jail on August 9 as it was overcrowded, he said.

He said one of the infected prisoners has an 18-month- old child with her, whose samples were taken and report is awaited.

"A total of 25 women prisoners are currently lodged in Shahdol Jail but none of them had coronavirus symptoms," the jail superintendent said.

