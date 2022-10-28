15 houses gutted in fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

15 houses gutted in fire in J&K's Kishtwar

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 28 2022, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 10:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fifteen houses were gutted in a massive fire in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out in Chag-Gandhari area of Paddar tehsil on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said.

Army and police personnel along with the locals launched an operation to douse the fire. By the time the blaze was extinguished, 15 residential structures were gutted and 23 families have been effected, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav told PTI.

Relief material for the affected people is being sent, the officer said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Fire
India News
Kishtwar district

