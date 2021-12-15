19 new aircraft stands become operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

Nineteen new aircraft stands have become operational at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after the approval of aviation regulator DGCA, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said Wednesday.

These new stands would be able to handle Code C aircraft, a statement issued by the GMR group-led DIAL noted. Code C aircrafts, such as A320 and B737, have a wingspan measuring between 24 metres and 36 metres.

The apron or the tarmac area of Terminal 1 is being expanded by the DIAL at present.

Under the first phase of the expansion, the aforementioned 19 stands have been constructed, the DIAL said. There will be two more phases of the expansion.

Also Read — Monkey sits by the bar counter at Delhi's IGI airport

Before the commencement of the expansion works, Terminal 1 had 55 aircraft stands, the DIAL said.

With 19 stands becoming operational, the total number of aircraft stands has now increased to 74 at Terminal 1.

The new set of aircraft stands will assist in reducing traffic congestion at the airport, the DIAL said.

"The apron is being built in three phases. In the first phase, 19 of 82 Code C stands have been constructed. The 19 new stands have become operational after statutory approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," it added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: