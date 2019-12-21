2 Pak soldiers killed in retaliatory action along LoC

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 21 2019, 15:09pm ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2019, 15:14pm ist
Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

At least two Pakistani soldiers were reported to have been killed on Saturday in an exchange of fire with the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

They said the Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and fired on forward posts in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor which was effectively retaliated.

In the morning, the Indian Army spotted two bodies near the LoC. However, a physical verification could not be carried out because of tense situation along the border, the sources said.

The cross-border firing in the area was still on and further details are awaited, the sources said. 

