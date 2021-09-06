20 dogs poisoned in UP village; FIR registered

20 dogs poisoned in UP village; FIR registered

Some people allegedly fed the dogs bread laced with a poisonous substance in the village on Saturday and Sunday

PTI
PTI, Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Sep 06 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 12:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo/Satish Badiger

At least 20 dogs were poisoned by some people in a village in the Shrinagar area here, police said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged in this connection against unidentified persons based on a complaint by Basaura village head Sukhnandan Prajapati, and the dead dogs were buried, local SHO Anil Kumar said.

Some people allegedly fed the dogs bread laced with a poisonous substance in the village on Saturday and Sunday, Kumar said.

Prajapati said at least 20 dogs have died so far, and the count is likely to go up.

Chief Development Officer Haricharan said the matter was being probed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How alcohol affects the heart

How alcohol affects the heart

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record

'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record

Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people

Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people

Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato 

Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato 

 