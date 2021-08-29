Akali leader refuses to contest from announced seat

2022 Punjab polls: Akali leader refuses to contest from seat announced by SAD

The SAD on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the 2022 assembly elections

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 29 2021, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 15:41 ist
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: PTI Photo

Former minister and Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka on Sunday refused to contest from Rampura Phul constituency after his name figured in the list of three candidates announced by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the upcoming assembly polls.

Maluka said the ticket should be given to his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka.

The SAD on Sunday announced the names of three candidates for the 2022 assembly elections.

It fielded Sikander Singh Maluka from Rampura Phul, Parkash Singh Bhatti from Bathinda Rural and Darshan Singh Kotfatta from Bhucho assembly seat. These three seats fall in Bathinda district.

“SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced three more candidates for Vidhan Sabha election. Mr Sikandar S Maluka from Rampura Phul, Parkash Singh Bhatti from Bathinda Rural & Darshan Singh Kotfatta from Bhuchon assembly constituency,” said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

After his candidature for Rampura Phul seat was announced, Maluka said his son Gurpreet Singh Maluka has been working in this constituency for the last one year and the ticket should be given to his son.

He said the party did not consult him before announcing his name for the Rampura Phul seat.

Maluka said he should be fielded from Maur seat.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
Elections
Indian Politics
Shiromani Akali Dal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

DH Toon | 'Pipe dreams'

DH Toon | 'Pipe dreams'

 