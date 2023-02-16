2023 significant year for Delhi Police in view of G20 summit and its security implications: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that 2023 will be a significant year for the Delhi Police as the force will have to stay alert for the upcoming G20 summit to be attended by international dignitaries from across the world.

Speaking at the 76th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, he also paid tributes to ASI Shambhu Dayal, who was stabbed to death by a snatcher in west Delhi's Mayapuri last month.

"I pay tribute to ASI Shambhu Dayal whose supreme sacrifice brought tears to everyone's eyes," he said.

Dayal (57) was stabbed multiple times by a man he nabbed for allegedly snatching a mobile phone in Mayapuri. Dayal fought for his life for four days, but succumbed to injuries on January 8.

The home minister also inaugurated Delhi Police's 'mPassport Seva' initiative.

"People living in Delhi will no longer have to worry about their passports as they will now get police clearance within five days as against the earlier 15 days," he said.

Shah said with India assuming the presidency of G20, the year of 2023 assumes significance.

"The year 2023 is very important for the Delhi Police. From the point of view of security and traffic system during the G20 summit, the city police will have to stay alert since the heads of several countries will be here," he said.

He added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the humane side of Delhi Police was seen by everyone as the personnel helped elderly and other vulnerable sections of the society.

"During this time, many security personnel also lost their lives," the minister added.

The Union minister also said that after the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, Kashmir has seen a huge change with reduction in terror activities and resumption of tourism.

He asserted that incidents of left-wing extremism and insurgency in the northeast have also seen a significant decline.