21-year-old man rapes 70-year-old woman in UP; arrested

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said on Saturday.
The accused has been arrested, they said.
The woman was allegedly raped by the youth on Wednesday night when she was sleeping. She was alone at home at the time of the incident, said Sub-Inspector Digvijay Singh, incharge of Bar police station.
A case was registered on Thursday and the accused arrested on Friday, the police said.
