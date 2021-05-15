21-year-old man rapes 70-year-old woman in UP; arrested

21-year-old man rapes 70-year-old woman in UP; arrested

PTI
PTI, Lalitpur,
  • May 15 2021, 12:55 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 12:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested, they said.

The woman was allegedly raped by the youth on Wednesday night when she was sleeping. She was alone at home at the time of the incident, said Sub-Inspector Digvijay Singh, incharge of Bar police station.

A case was registered on Thursday and the accused arrested on Friday, the police said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Crimes against women
rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

Chinese spacecraft successfully lands on Mars

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

 