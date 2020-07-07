234 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 465

234 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan

Jaipur,
  Jul 07 2020
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 12:56 ist
Rajasthan reported four Covid-19 deaths and 234 fresh cases of the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 20,922 in the state, according to an official report.   

One death each was reported from Nagaur, Dholpur Bharatpur and Jodhpur, taking the death toll to 465, it said, adding the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 20,922.

Of the 234 fresh cases, a maximum of 57 cases was reported from Jodhpur. Cases were also reported from Alwar (36), Nagaur (34), Bikaner (29), Jaipur (22), Sirohi (19), Jalore (9), Barmer (8) besides from other districts of the state. 

After 15,966 patients were discharged upon recovery, there were 4,137 active cases in the state.

