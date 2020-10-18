29 more Covid-19 deaths, over 2,500 fresh cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 29 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 2,503 fresh cases.

The state's Covid-19 tally has reached 4,55,146 and the death toll mounted to 6,658.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,503 fresh cases, of which 293 were detected in Lucknow, 143 in Meerut, 127 each in Prayagraj and Ghaziabad, 112 in Gorakhpur, 110 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 108 in Varanasi, a medical bulletin said.

Seven of the new deaths were reported from Lucknow and two each from Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut.

As many as 3,981 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the viral disease in the state in the past 24 hours. Till now, 4,15,592 people in the state have recovered from Covid-19.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 32,896.

Over 1.69 lakh samples have been tested since Saturday, taking the total number of tests done so far to 1.30 crore.