2nd convict in Nirbhaya case files curative plea in SC

Another convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case filed a curative plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday against the judgement upholding the death penalty awarded to him.

2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: One of the convicts, Mukesh has filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/2sCDN5bWjB — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Mukesh's curative petition comes hours after the curative petition filed by another convict Vinay Kumar.

The curative petition was evolved by the SC in 2002 through its judgement in Rupa Ashok Hurra Vs Ashok Hurra (2002) wherein it can cure “gross miscarriage of justice” and “abuse of the process of law” after the dismissal of the review petition.

The top court had already dismissed review petitions of the four convicts in the case.

More to follow.