3 killed, 7 injured in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh

The district administration will provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund

PTI
PTI, Sitapur ,
  • Jul 04 2022, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 02:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people were killed and seven others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.

Sampat (32) and his wife Bhula Devi (30) died after they were struck by lightning while sowing paddy in a field in Semra Nagrauli village. Three other workers were injured in the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate P L Maurya told PTI.

In another incident in Kevalpurva village, Sanjay (35) and his daughter Shalini took shelter from the rain under a tree and were struck by lightning. While Sanjay died, Shalini was injured, he said.

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in Seepatpur village after being struck by lightning, the SDM said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the injured have been hospitalised, Maurya said.

The district administration will provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He has directed officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured, his office said in a tweet in Hindi. 

