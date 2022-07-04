3 killed, 8 injured after jeep rams into tanker in UP

3 killed, 8 injured after pick-up jeep rams into tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Three women were killed and eight others, including the driver and conductor of the jeep, injured in the collision

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr,
  • Jul 04 2022, 03:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 03:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three women were killed and eight other people were injured after a pick-up jeep rammed into a stationary tanker in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Sunday night, police said.

The accident took place at the Bulandshahr-Aligarh highway under the Khurja Dehat police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Dilip Singh said the pick-up jeep delivered goods at Hindustan Ceramics in Khurja. After this, women who worked at the company boarded the vehicle. On its way, the jeep rammed into a tanker stationed on the roadside.

Three women were killed and eight others, including the driver and conductor of the jeep, injured in the collision, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Running to inspire epileptic daughter

Running to inspire epileptic daughter

What will drive markets this week?

What will drive markets this week?

SS Rajamouli wants to make movies that go global

SS Rajamouli wants to make movies that go global

Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India

Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India

 