3 Pakistani terrorists killed in Kashmir within 33 days

  Dec 19 2021
Three Pakistani terrorists have been killed within 33 days in different encounters in Srinagar city, officials said on Sunday.

"Three Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar City within 33 days," police said.

"They were involved in several terror crimes including attacks on Police/ Security forces and civilian killings. It shows that Pakistan is hell-bent to disturb peace in Valley especially in Srinagar City," the J&K Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

On Sunday, one Lashkat-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, a Pakistani national, was killed at Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Saifulla alias Abu Khalid alias Shawaz, a resident of Karachi (Pakistan).

"He was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He infiltrated in 2016 and was active in general area of Harwan and involved in several terror crimes," J&K Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar further tweeted.

On December 13, the police neutralised two LeT terrorists, including a Pakistani terrorist in a brief chance encounter at Rangreth area of Srinagar.

On November 16, police said four persons were killed in an encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar. Among the four was a Pakistani terrorist named as Bilal Bhai.

