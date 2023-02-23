3 persons killed, 50 injured as bus carrying marriage party hits tree in MP

3 die, 50 hurt as bus carrying marriage party hits tree

PTI
PTI, Singrauli,
  Feb 23 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were killed and nearly 50 others injured on Thursday when a packed bus carrying members of a wedding party collided with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said.

Out of the injured people, 11 were critically hurt, they said. An initial investigation suggested the bus driver lost control over the wheels in a bid to avoid hitting a motorbike which came in its way suddenly,

Mada police station inspector Kapoor Tripathi said. The bus, carrying members of the groom's side along with the bride, hit the tree on a roadside at Dhari village, about 60 km from the district headquarters, he said.

They were returning home after the marriage when the accident took place. Three men – identified as Manik Kes Biyar (45), Umar Kes Bind (35) and Bhai Lal Biyar (50) - sitting on the front row seats died on the spot, the official said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, he said.

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Accident
marriage

