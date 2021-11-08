CRPF jawan shoots dead 4 fellow soldiers in Sukma

4 CRPF personnel killed, 3 injured after firing by colleague in Chhattisgarh

The jawan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway

PTI
PTI, Sukma,
  • Nov 08 2021, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 08:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four CRPF personnel were killed and three injured after their colleague shot them at a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am in the camp of CRPF's 50th battalion in Lingampalli village of the district, around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

As per preliminary information, a jawan opened fire at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said. The jawan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway, he said. The injured personnel have been admitted to a local hospital, the police official said. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chhattisgarh
India
India News
CRPF

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 