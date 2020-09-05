4 dead as SUV falls into nullah in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Four men died and three others were injured after an SUV fell into a nullah in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Kharogala on Sangla-Chhitkul link road when the vehicle was going from Raksham to Sangla, they said.

Three men died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries on the way to a community health centre (CHC) in Sangla, police said.

Three of the deceased, identified as Anshuman (20), Om Krishan (19), Sikander (20), were from Sangla village while the fourth one, Aadesh (20), was a resident of Boning Saaring, they said.

The three injured, identified as Paras (20), Ankit (19) and Nikesh (19), were provided first aid and referred to a Rampur hospital. All the injured are residents of Sangla, police said.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the accident while an interim relief of Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured has been provided, they said.