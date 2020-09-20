4 killed, 9 injured in Ayodhya road crash

4 killed, 9 injured in Ayodhya road crash

  Sep 20 2020
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 17:34 ist
Four people died on the spot and nine others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in the early hours of Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district, police said.

All the occupants of the passenger vehicle were fishermen who were on their way to the Saryu river banks, they said.

Police said the vehicle was moving in the wrong direction when it collided head on with the speeding truck in Sohawal area.

Police with the help of the locals took the injured to the district hospital, Ayodhya DSP R K Chaturvedi told PTI. He said the victims, residents of Bhadarsa area of the district, were going for fishing when the accident occurred.

Four people have died and four are in serious condition have been referred to Lucknow, the DSP said.

