40 civilians killed in J&K in terror violence this year so far: Govt

Nityanand Rai said that 348 security personnel and 195 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 16:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

The Centre on Tuesday said as many as 40 civilians were killed and 72 were injured in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir till this month in 2021.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that a total of 348 security personnel and 195 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years in terror-related incidents.

In 2021, till November 15, altogether 40 civilians were killed and 72 others were injured, he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said 40 civilians were killed in 2017, 39 each in 2018 and 2019 and 37 in 2020. He said 80 security personnel were killed in 2017, 91 in 2018, 80 in 2019, 62 in 2020 and 35 in 2021 so far.

