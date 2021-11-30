40 civilians killed in J&K in terror violence this year so far: Govt

The Centre on Tuesday said as many as 40 civilians were killed and 72 were injured in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir till this month in 2021.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that a total of 348 security personnel and 195 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years in terror-related incidents.
In 2021, till November 15, altogether 40 civilians were killed and 72 others were injured, he said in a written reply to a question.
Rai said 40 civilians were killed in 2017, 39 each in 2018 and 2019 and 37 in 2020. He said 80 security personnel were killed in 2017, 91 in 2018, 80 in 2019, 62 in 2020 and 35 in 2021 so far.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism
Purity or power: India's coal quandary
10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms
Why Indians may be protected from Omicron
Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease
Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat
Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs
Rihanna is now a national hero in this country