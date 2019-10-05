49 celebs slapped with sedition after letter to PM Modi

An FIR was lodged in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district against veteran filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Aparna Sen and Mani Ratnam, historian Ramachandra Guha and 45 others for “tarnishing the image of the country, undermining the impressive leadership of the prime minister and supporting secessionists”.

The celebrities had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the growing incidents of mob-lynching, mostly in BJP-ruled states. Saying that the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ had become more of a “provocative war cry”, the 49 signatories had written that “there was no democracy without dissent”.

Read more here.