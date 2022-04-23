Inspired by Yogi, Liquor mafia members surrender in UP

5 members of liquor mafia surrender in UP after getting ‘inspired’ by Adityanath

Superintendent of Police S Anand said four of these men are history-sheeters

PTI
PTI, Shahajahanpur,
  • Apr 23 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 16:44 ist

Inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policies, five people allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illicit liquor surrendered at a police station here, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the five men carrying posters which read ‘I do the work of making and selling countrymade liquor, but influenced by the policies of Yogi Adityanath, I am giving up this work. I will never make illicit liquor again, that's why I have come to surrender’ reached the Khutar Police Station here Friday evening.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said four of these men are history-sheeters.

He said the five men identified as Kashmir Singh, Roshan Singh, Deshraj Singh, Chaman Singh and Gurmeet also took an oath not to get involved in illicit liquor business in the future, adding that they were later let off.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
surrender
Yogi Adityanath
Mafia

Related videos

What's Brewing

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

 