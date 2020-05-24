54 more test positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 298

54 new COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand; tally 298

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • May 24 2020, 17:15 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 17:17 ist

Fifty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 298.

All the new patients had returned from outside, a state health department bulletin here said.

The maximum number of positive cases were reported from Nainital where 32 new patients were diagnosed with the infection on Sunday. Nainital has alone accounted for 117 COVID-19 cases so far.

Dehradun reported seven new cases, Almora five, Chamoli and Tehri Garhwal three each and Champawat and Pauri districts one each.

Out of 54 positive cases, one was confirmed by a private lab, the bulletin said.

Three COVID-19 patients have died in the state but according to the health department none of them died due to coronavirus as they were suffering from other diseases before testing positive.

