69-yr-old COVID-19 patient with co-morbidity dies in Punjab; death toll reaches 6

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 05 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 19:03 ist

A 69-year-old COVID-19 positive woman, with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Punjab to six, a health official said.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Kumar also said the woman had no recent foreign travel history.

"She was a heart patient and had high blood pressure and sugar. She had earlier tested positive for novel coronavirus," Kumar told PTI over the phone.

The official said she was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a serious condition on March 31.

A resident of Shimlapuri area in Ludhiana, the woman had earlier gone to Mohali to meet her relatives, he said.

Punjab has so far reported 68 coronavirus cases. 

