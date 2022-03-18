7-year-old raped in Ayodhya, condition serious

The accused, identified as Ram Manjhi, has been arrested and sent to the jail

IANS
IANS, Ayodhya,
  • Mar 18 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 12:26 ist
Illustration. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Ayodhya district and was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

The accused, identified as Ram Manjhi, has been arrested and sent to the jail, the police said.

According to Shailesh Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, the girl was playing hide and seek with other children of her age group on Wednesday evening. However, when she did not turn up even after several hours, her parents started looking for her.

Later in the night, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood in Bairag Pura locality under the local Kotwali police circle.

The police were immediately informed and the victim was admitted in the hospital.

Pandey said a massive manhunt was lodged and on the basis of CCTV footage, the accused was identified and arrested. The accused, who was working nearby, had found the girl alone and took her to a secluded place where he raped her.

"When the victim screamed, the accused fled," said the SP.

Doctors at the hospital said that the girl's condition was serious and she had sustained injuries on her private parts and suffered severe blood loss.

Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh
India News

