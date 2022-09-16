9 dead as wall collapses in Lucknow after heavy rains

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2022, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 08:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine persons were killed after a wall collapsed in Lucknow's Dilkusha area following heavy rains in the past 24 hours, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI.

Schools have declared a holiday in many areas due to waterlogging.

More to follow...

Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
India News

