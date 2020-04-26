'9 more, including 3 doctors, test COVID-19 positive at Delhi's Jagjivan Ram Hospital'

At least nine more staffers, including three doctors, of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people at the facility to above 40, officials said.

Thirty-one staffers of this Delhi government hospital, including 11 doctors, had tested positive for coronavirus till Friday, officials had said. "The number of people from the hospital infected with COVID-19 has gone up to over 40. Three doctors also tested positive today," a senior official of the facility said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Some of the doctors and other staffers have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and some private hospitals, while the rest have been sent to quarantine facilities, including one in Narela, a senior official said on Friday.

He said, the reason for such high number of infection is possible because there seems to be a "community transmission" of the disease in Jahangirpuri area of North West Delhi, where there are various containment zones.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Many people have been coming to our hospital without any symptoms and that could have spread the disease," he added. On Friday, besides doctors, nurses and paramedics, security guards, and desk persons were also reported positive, the official said.

The first positive case at the hospital was reported on April 22 after tests were conducted on various staff, he said. About five-six bodies have been brought from Jahangirpuri area to our hospital's morgue in last few days, and it is suspected they may have had COVID-19, so we have taken swabs from them for testing, the official said.