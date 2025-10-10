<p><em>By Nazeer Ahmed Kazi</em>\r\n\r</p><p>In today’s world, only a few people make full and proper use of time. For those who are diligent, time is never lacking. For the lazy, there is no time at all. Time waits for no one, asks no one; it moves forward on its own, continuously.</p>.<p>Wealth, honour, respect, or position if lost can be regained, but time once lost never comes back. Time does not show favouritism; everyone has only 24 hours in a day.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bhagavad Gita considers time a powerful, divine force -- an expression of Sri Krishna himself -- and an important element in both the material world and the spiritual journey.</p>.Ranjani-Gayatri Bengaluru concert: Spirituality is at core of great music, says renowned vocal duo.<p class="bodytext">In Islam, time is regarded as God’s creation, a priceless gift, and a dimension of worship. Believers are encouraged to use it wisely for good deeds and to understand its divine connections. The Qur’an highlights the importance of time, stressing that if humanity does not use it for good deeds and faith, it is a grave loss.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bible discusses time in various ways, encouraging proper management and making the best use of the present. There is truth in the words of the Jordanian King: “I may be a king, but I am not rich enough to waste even a single minute.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Lately, people say everyone has wealth, but no one has time. This is due to improper time management. Today, many people repeatedly claim, “There’s no time.” Some even remark how quickly time passes -- that they do not even realise when it has gone.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In reality, time neither speeds up nor slows down; it continues at its steady pace. Therefore, we must understand this properly and align our work accordingly. In the present technological age, with so many tasks to complete, wasting time is never an option.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Time management is the key to success. Each day has 24 hours, and everyone should prepare a task list for the day in advance. It should include estimated times for each task. The golden rule is: plan your work and work your plan. Once the list is ready, one should not delay in executing it. India’s former president Dr S Radhakrishnan said, “Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Therefore, living in the moment is important. Today’s work should be done today and immediately to gain satisfaction. Tomorrow’s work is for tomorrow. It is paramount to understand time and its importance. </p>