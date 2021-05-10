BJP practising politics of lies: AAP on vaccine crisis

AAP govt ordered 1.34 crore vaccines but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh in May: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia lashed out at the BJP, saying its government was selling vaccines abroad when people were dying in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 18:30 ist
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed the BJP government at the Centre has allowed only 3.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine for the national capital in May even though the AAP dispensation had placed orders for 1.34 crore doses with manufacturers.

The BJP is practising politics of lies and falsely accusing the Delhi government of ordering 5.5 lakh vaccine doses only, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sisodia said.

He said that after the Centre decided in April that states can directly place orders with vaccine manufacturers, the Arvind Kejriwal government ordered 1.34 crore doses for the people in the 18-44 age group.

"Later, the central government in a letter told us that we can have only around 3.5 lakh doses in May," he claimed.

Sisodia lashed out at the BJP, saying its government was selling vaccines abroad when people were dying in the country.

He charged at the BJP government for holding Kumbh Mela and conducting Assembly polls amid the second wave of Covid-19 and alleged that it was more interested in selling vaccines abroad instead of providing them to state governments.

