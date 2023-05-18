AAP govt seeks Centre's nod for appointing P K Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Delhi govt seeks Centre's nod for new Delhi chief secy

Gupta is currently serving as additional chief secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2023, 11:20 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 11:20 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: IANS File Photo

The AAP government has sought the Centre's approval to appoint 1989 batch IAS officer P K Gupta as the new chief secretary of Delhi, officials said on Thursday. 

Gupta is currently serving as additional chief secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government. The present Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar is due to retire later this year, they said.

Also Read | AWS to invest Rs 1.05 lakh cr in India by 2030

The proposal regarding appointment of Gupta was sent from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to LG VK Saxena for concurrence of the Centre.

The move comes days after the Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

