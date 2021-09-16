AAP's 'power' politics in Uttar Pradesh

Apparently buoyed by the success of its "free electricity" promise in Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday declared that it would provide free electricity up to 300 units in Uttar Pradesh if it formed the next government in the state, which is scheduled to go to polls in six months time.

The party also promised to waive off the pending outstanding power bills of the consumer.

"If AAP is voted to power in UP we will implement our promise of free electricity for domestic use up to 300 units and waive the pending power dues," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said here while speaking to reporters.

He said that the farmers would not be charged for power consumption. "The people in UP have to pay hefty electricity bills...the farmers, in particular, have been facing a lot of difficulties," the AAP leader said.

Sisodia also claimed that many people had died by suicide after getting hefty power bills.

He cited the example of Delhi and said that the residents of the national capital were now getting zero power bills. "UP produces more than sufficient power but the government has not been able to provide electricity to the people," he added.

After initially trying to forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the forthcoming elections in the state, AAP has decided to go solo in the polls.

The party has declared that it will put up its candidates on all the 403 seats in the state. It has already declared its first list of 100 candidates.

