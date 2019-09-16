Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act: Report

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The Act allows the government to detain a person for up to two years without trial. The decision came on Sunday night, according to a report by India Today.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his residence from August 5. On September 11, MDMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko approached the Supreme Court with a habeas corpus petition against “illegal detention” of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, saying that Abdullah was to participate in a conference in Chennai on September 15.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified in Lok Sabha that Farooq Abdullah had neither been detained nor arrested and he is at home of his own free will.