Administration attaches properties of zila panchayat chairman in UP's Deoria

  • Sep 19 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 15:51 ist
The district administration here has attached the properties of the zila panchayat chairman accused of abduction, police said on Saturday.

The properties worth over Rs 16 crore include more than 10 plots, a house, brick kiln, egg farm, two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The order to attach the properties of Ram Pravesh Yadav was issued by Amit Kishor, the District Magistrate of Deoria on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra on Saturday said, "In 2018, a case was registered against Ram Pravesh Yadav, the zila panchayat chairman, for abducting Deepak Mani, and then forcibly registering the land (of Mani) in his own name."

"The abduction took place on March 20, 2018 from Salempur railway station, while on April 17, 2018 the land (worth Rs 10 crore) was forcibly registered in Yadav's name," he said.

Subsequently, Yadav was booked under the Gangster Act, police said.

