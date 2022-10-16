After CBI summons, Arvind Kejriwal hails Manish Sisodia as Bhagat Singh

Minutes after CBI summoned Manish Sisodia in the alleged scam in the Delhi excise policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed him and Satyendar Jain as the new Bhagat Singh.
Kejriwal also dubbed CBI's summon to question Sisodia a "Second fight for freedom".
Also Read | Excise policy probe: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on October 17
The interrogation will be held at 11 am on October 16.
जेल की सलाख़ें और फाँसी का फंदा भगत सिंह के बुलंद इरादों को डिगा नहीं पाये
ये आज़ादी की दूसरी लड़ाई है।मनीष और सत्येंद्र आज के भगत सिंह है
75 साल बाद देश को एक शिक्षा मंत्री मिला जिसने ग़रीबों को अच्छी शिक्षा देकर सुनहरे भविष्य की उम्मीद दी
करोड़ों ग़रीबों की दुआएँ आपके साथ है https://t.co/slc3lb1Mqp
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 16, 2022
