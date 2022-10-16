After CBI summons, Arvind Kejriwal hails Manish Sisodia as Bhagat Singh

Minutes after CBI summoned Manish Sisodia in the alleged scam in the Delhi excise policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed him and Satyendar Jain as the new Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal also dubbed CBI's summon to question Sisodia a "Second fight for freedom".

The interrogation will be held at 11 am on October 16.