Kejriwal hails Sisodia as Bhagat Singh after CBI summon

After CBI summons, Arvind Kejriwal hails Manish Sisodia as Bhagat Singh

CBI has summoned Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Delhi,
  • Oct 16 2022, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 13:26 ist
Arvind Kejriwal with Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Minutes after CBI summoned Manish Sisodia in the alleged scam in the Delhi excise policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed him and Satyendar Jain as the new Bhagat Singh. 

Kejriwal also dubbed CBI's summon to question Sisodia a "Second fight for freedom". 

Also Read | Excise policy probe: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on October 17

The interrogation will be held at 11 am on October 16. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Manish Sisodia
CBI

What's Brewing

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Kuno cheetahs 'frolicking' may be released in wild soon

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

One-pot wonder

One-pot wonder

The bold & fascinating cacao

The bold & fascinating cacao

Time travel through Mumbai

Time travel through Mumbai

Currying favours no more

Currying favours no more

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

DH Toon | Staying afloat in rough economic waters

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Contraception is woman's business, say 45% K'taka men

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

Scientists scour oceans to test plankton and pollution

 