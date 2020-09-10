After facing ire, BJP removes alleged liquor smuggler as office bearer in Aligarh

BJP removes alleged liquor smuggler as office bearer

  Sep 10 2020
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 17:28 ist
The BJP's Aligarh district committee has drawn flak after it appointed a man, who was jailed last month for alleged smuggling of illicit liquor, as the vice-president of one of its mandal committees.

After media reports about his alleged wrongdoing, senior party members here admitted that this was a "mistake".

On September 6, the district BJP committee announced various office bearers with Jitender named as vice-president of Iglas mandal BJP committee.

The saffron party's district president Choudary Rishipal Singh on Wednesday night said Jitender Singh was "removed from the post of vice-president."

Jitender, a resident of Iglas town of the district, was arrested from neighbouring Mainpuri district on August 28 in a police raid. The police had been searching for him after eluding for several days in connection with a spurious liquor racket.

After video clips of Jitender showing him brandishing a firearm went viral in the past few days and local media reported the matter, the district BJP officials admitted that the lapse was due to "communication gap".

