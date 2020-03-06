Agra mayor wants Taj Mahal shut to prevent spread of coronavirus

Taj Mahal, the 16th century architectural wonder, that attracts more than 25,000 visitors daily, could be closed if the centre agreed to the demand made by the mayor of Agra, the city where the Monument of Love was situated.

Naveen Jain, the mayor of Agra, on Friday urged the centre to immediately close Taj Mahal and all other important cultural symbols, which attracted a large number of visitors, in view of the Coronavirus threat.

''Taj Mahal should be closed temporarily.....it can be reopened after the COVID 19 threat is over,'' Jain told reporters in Agra.

He said that the closure of all such places would help check the spread of the virus. ''A large number of people from around the world visit Taj Mahal and other such places and thus there is always the threat of spread of the virus,'' he added.

The mayor said that he had written a letter to the union tourism minister in this regard.

The mayor's demand evoked a mixed response from the visitors to the Monument of Love and the residents of the town, where six persons had tested positive for coronavirus.

''Closure of Taj Mahal will not serve any purpose...instead the government should ensure that every one visiting the Monument is screened,'' said Vidushi Mishra, a resident of Lucknow, who had visited the Taj a few days back. The local residents also appeared to be divided on the demand.

Meanwhile one person suspected of being infected with the virus, was kept in the isolation ward at a government hospital in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 150 kilometres from here, on Friday.

Seven tourists from Italy were also isolated at Mirzapur, about 300 kilometres from there, according to sources.