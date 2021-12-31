Ahead of Uttarakhand polls, BJP reaching out to Sikh voters

Recognising the importance of Sikhs voters in next year's Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to woo them.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh met a delegation of influential Sikh leaders from the state on Friday and highlighted the works carried out by the Narendra Modi-led government for them.

Sources said that the Sikh delegation was apprised about works like opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, formation of SIT to probe 1984 riots, starting work for ropeway facility at Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib and repeal of three farm laws by the government, among others.

The Sikh delegation was led by Sardar Ajmer Singh. "They have extended their support to the party for the upcoming elections," calimed a source.

In a tweet after meeting, Chugh said, "Discussed the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Sikh community with the local Sikh population and also discussed upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls."

BJP youth wing national secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, told IANS that after hearing about the works carried out by the Centre for the Sikh community, the delegation extended their support to the party.

"The delegation of influential Sikh leaders also said that they will spread the word among the community members and ensure victory for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls," said Bagga, who was present during the meeting.

Sikhs form 2.34 per cent of the state's population. The majority of Sikhs are residents of two districts -- Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun, which have 19 Assembly constituencies, 10 in Dehradun and nine in Udham Singh Nagar.

The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly will go to the polls early next year, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The BJP has set a target of winning over 60 seats in the upcoming polls. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats.

