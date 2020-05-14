Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee has COVID-19

Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee who last came to office on April 27 tests COVID-19 positive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2020, 17:42 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 17:42 ist

Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitized on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

The employee felt uneasy on May 11, reported to the hospital on May 12 and was confirmed coronavirus positive on May 13, a senior AIR official said on condition of anonymity.

Most likely, the person contracted the infection outside and developed symptoms, the official said.

The entire building has been sanitised as a precaution and a confidence-building measure, the official said, adding that work is continuing normally.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
All India Radio
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi

What's Brewing

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

UN chief: Psychological suffering from virus growing

UN chief: Psychological suffering from virus growing

Twin antibodies that may help fight COVID-19 identified

Twin antibodies that may help fight COVID-19 identified

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

 