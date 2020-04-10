Allahabad High Court rejects objections raised by BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya, to examine election petition filed against her

The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected preliminary objections raised by BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya against a petition filed by Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav, challenging her election from the Badaun parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Justice Ramesh Sinha ha May 6, 2020 as the next date of hearing.

In July, Yadav had moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the election of Sanghmitra Maurya from Badaun constituency.

Sanghmitra, daughter of Uttar Pradesh minister Swamy Prasad Maurya, had defeated Yadav by around 18,000 votes.

While rejecting the objections of Sanghmitra Maurya, the court said, “In my considered opinion, the contention advanced by counsel for Maurya that petitioner Dharmendra Yadav’s statement in the election petition raises no cause of action is wholly unfounded. It is a well settled law that if the election petition speaks about the material facts and concise statements on which the election petitioner relies upon are stated in the election petition, the same should not be thrown at the threshold.”

The petitioner has requested the court to declare the election of Sanghmitra Maurya as null and void.

Yadav has challenged the election of Sanghmitra Maurya on the ground that it is a case of improper acceptance of nomination.

In the petition, he also said that there is no disclosure of Sanghmitra Maurya’s marital status.