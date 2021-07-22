Amarinder to attend Sidhu's installation ceremony on July 23

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the Friday event where Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally take over as the state Congress chief.

Kuljit Singh Nagra and Sangat Singh Gilzian, two of the four newly appointed working presidents for the state party unit, extended a formal invite to the CM at his farmhouse in Mohali’s Siswan for the installation ceremony.

Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.

The chief minister had also opposed his appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he won’t meet Sidhu until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

After meeting Amarinder Singh, Nagra told reporters that the CM will come to the event.

"An invitation from the pardhan sahib (PPCC president), ministers and MLAs has been given to the CM. He has accepted the invitation and will reach there to give his blessings," said Nagra.

Later, the Punjab CM's media adviser said in a tweet, "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder has invited all @INCPunjab MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries at Punjab Bhawan for tea at 10 am on Friday. They will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC team."

Sidhu will formally assume charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with four working presidents, at Punjab Congress Bhawan.

Incharge of Punjab affairs at the AICC, Harish Rawat, is also expected to attend the event.