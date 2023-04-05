Amid rising Covid cases, SC says willing to hear lawyers through video conferencing

As Covid cases rise, SC agrees to hear lawyers online

India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days

New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 12:46 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday took note of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country and said the Supreme Court is willing to hear lawyers via video conferencing.

Referring to recent media reports, a bench comprising the CJI and Justice J B Pardiwala said the court is more than willing to permit lawyers to appear through the hybrid mode.

"We can hear you through video conferencing mode also," the CJI said.

Also Read | India reports over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 new Covid-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data stated.

