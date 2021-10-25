Amit Shah offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Reports said Shah, accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, offered prayers at the temple of Mata Kheer Bhawani, situated in the middle of a spring in Tullamulla village of Ganderbal.

Security was beefed up along the route to facilitate the Home Minister’s visit to the temple, which is the holiest temple shrine of Kashmiri Pandits, officials said. The Home Minister landed in a helicopter in Ganderbal and was then driven to the temple shrine about five kilometres away.

On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Shah met some families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of militant attacks in Kashmir and held a security review meeting in Srinagar, followed by an interactive session with the members of Jammu and Kashmir's youth club.

On Sunday, he addressed a rally in Jammu, besides visiting border outposts and taking stock of BSF preparedness. In the evening the Home Minister returned to Srinagar. He is scheduled to fly back to Delhi on Monday evening.

This is Shah’s first visit to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. Shah’s last visit to J&K had come more than a month before the abrogation of Article 370 on June 26, 2019.

