AMU asks students, teachers who have travelled abroad to undergo COVID-19 screening

The Aligarh Muslim University, in a fresh advisory pertaining to COVID-19 outbreak, has directed all teachers and students who have travelled abroad recently to undergo screening and evaluation at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital here.

AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada said all members of the university community, who have recently returned to India after a foreign visit, and are suffering from symptoms such as headache, sore throat, fever, cough and respiratory difficulty, should immediately report to the chief medical superintendent of JN Medical College.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

The university has also advised all people offering congregational prayers in different mosques "to skip one row" during such prayers to prevent cross-infection inside mosques.

All persons having symptoms of cough and cold should avoid visiting mosques and offer prayers at home to reduce the chance of spreading infection, it said.

There are about 15,000 students residing in different hostels including schools at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

During the past three days, the university has launched a massive awareness campaign on the deadly disease, he said.

Earlier, the university had suspended all classes till March 23.