Another Himachal Pradesh minister tests positive for novel coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a health official said.

Bhardwaj is the third Himachal Pradesh minister and ninth MLA in the 68-member state Assembly to have contracted the virus.

The 68-year-old four-time Shimla BJP MLA tested positive at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here, the official added.

Earlier Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur tested positive for Covid-19. Both the ministers have recovered from the virus.

Power Minister Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had attended the monsoon session last month after their recovery.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined his office in state secretariat on September 21 after his recovery. He had tested positive on September 3. He could not attend the session which was held from September 7 to 18.

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Surender Shourie said he had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2.

On September 22, Nachan BJP MLA Vinod Kumar Chauhan tested Covid positive. Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal tested positive on September 20, two days after the monsoon session of the assembly adjourned sine die.

On the first day of the session on September 7, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive. She had attended the session before her COVID-19 test was conducted.

Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana tested positive on September six.