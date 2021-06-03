Apna Dal (S) leader arrested after celebratory firing

Apna Dal (S) leader arrested in Uttar Pradesh after celebratory firing video surfaces

An FIR was registered against him and he was arrested on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh,
  • Jun 03 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 18:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A leader of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been arrested after an old video purportedly showing him firing with a gun during a function went viral on social media, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the video went viral on Wednesday and the man involved was identified as Praba Shankar Shukla, who was stated to be a leader of the Apna Dal (S).

"During probe, it was found that the video was of November 22, 2019," the SP said.

An FIR was registered against him and he was arrested on Wednesday night, he said.

His pistol has also been seized, the SP said, adding that proceedings to cancel his arms licence have been initiated.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, Tomar said.

